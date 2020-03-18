Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 1:26 pm

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - A man was struck and killed by a train in Ventura early Wednesday morning.

At around 6:15 a.m., Ventura police and Amtrak police responded to a train collision involving a pedestrian on the 1800 block of Ocean Avenue on the railroad tracks in Ventura.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, his identity has not been released at this time.

Amtrak Police and the Ventura County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.

