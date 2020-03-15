Students make memorial for athlete fatally struck during a training run.

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.

Ventura High School students made a memorial along Seaward Ave. where one of their classmates was fatally struck by a truck last week.

Ventura police said Austin Gambill, 16, was on a training run on the sidewalk along Seaward Ave. near Allesandro Dr. when he was struck by a work truck on Wednesday afternoon.

The sophomore, Boy Scout and Ventura County Sheriff's Explorer died from his injuries on Friday March 13.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.



A fund to cover the Gambill family medical fees has been set up at gofundme.com.