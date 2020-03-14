Oxnard police search for missing adult

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who walked away from her home on Larkhaven Lane Saturday morning.

84-year-old Aurora Sanchez left her home on the 2400 block of Larkhaven Lane around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Aurora is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a light brown hat and gray jacket in the area of Vineyard Avenue and H Street.

If you happen to see Aurora, please contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7740.