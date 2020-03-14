Ventura County job fair not canceled due to need for registered nurses

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Despite coronavirus fears, the Ventura County Health Care Agency decided not to cancel a job fair today because of a growing need for registered nurses.

The Registered Nurse Hiring Event took place at the Ventura County Medical Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Applicants kept their distance while they attended in respect for the social distancing call.

The fair was very successful as the organizers reported hiring a total of 27 registered nurses! With 40 positions in need of being filled, there are still plenty of openings.

"Today we are really fortunate to have all of our team here, our medical leadership and the leadership of Ventura County Medical Center. We are trying to conduct a one-stop-shop for nurses in the community to come and gain employment here with us. It is a teaching hospital and now of all times it is most important that we be here to serve our community," said Katie McKinney, with the Ventura County Health Care Agency.

The nurses that were hired on Saturday will be fast-tracked and will begin working as soon as Monday.