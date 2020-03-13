Ventura County schools to close next week

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - All schools in Ventura County will close for at least a week, as schools hope to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement was made Friday in a press release.

Starting Monday, all school districts in Ventura County will close their schools to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. The decision comes after Ventura County Public Health declared a local health emergency.

Most schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20. Some school districts will be closed longer.

The Ventura Unified School District will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 10.

The Santa Paula Unified School District said they are closing all of their schools from March 16 - March 20. All district and school events are canceled beginning March 13 as well.

The Ojai Unified School District will close all of their schools from March 16 - March 20.

At a later date, districts will decide whether to extend closures based on the current situation with the virus.

“The decision to close schools is never any easy one,” said Stan Mantooth, Ventura County Superintendent of Schools. “We are all devoted to the education of our children, but in this case, the health and safety of the community has to take top priority.”

For the latest updates on how schools are responding to the coronavirus, visit the county's coronavirus website.

For individual plans for each school district, visit the school district's website. A list can be found here.

Schools in Santa Barbara County will also be closed through at least March.