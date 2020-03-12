Police arrest suspected prowler, nearby schools lockdown in Oxnard

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard Police Department arrested one man for suspicion of prowling on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, two neighbors in the Pleasant Valley Estates housing tract observed a suspicious subject looking into the backyards of their neighbors' homes.

The reporting neighbors contacted police and followed the subject until the first officers arrived.

Officers attempted to stop the subject on his bicycle but the subject then dumped his bike and started climbing fences into a backyard to escape detainment.

Responding officers set up containment perimeters and launched a drone to assist in the search.

The drone was able to follow the suspect and coordinate officers on where to find the suspect.

Officers contained the suspect in the backyard of the 800 block of Yale Place.

Officers persuaded the suspect to surrender using a police dog named Leo.

The arrest was made without incident.

The suspect was arrested for resisting arrest and an additional drug-related charge.

He is now under investigation as a suspect in recent burglaries and thefts in the neighborhood.

Blackstock Junior High School and Hueneme High School were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The lockdown lasted for approximately 15 minutes.

The name of the suspect is currently being withheld by Oxnard Police Department.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.