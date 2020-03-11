Pedestrian hit by truck in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- A pedestrian was hit by a truck in Ventura on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday around 3:27 p.m., Ventura Police received a 911 call about a traffic collision involving a work truck and a juvenile pedestrian.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that the juvenile appeared to be on the sidewalk when the truck went up on the curb and struck the juvenile.

The driver of the truck remained on location while the juvenile was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

The juvenile's condition is unknown at this time.

The Ventura Traffic Unit will be investigating this collision.

The driver of the truck was evaluated on scene and was determined not to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

We will have more information as it becomes available.