CDC confirms positive case of coronavirus in Ventura County

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a positive coronavirus case in Ventura County on Tuesday afternoon.

Ventura County Health Department tested this person positive last week but had to confirm with the CDC on the testing results.

They report that the patient remains at home in quarantine.

There have been 34 people tested, one positive case and 33 negative results.

There are 22 travelers with no symptoms who are on home quarantine and there are currently no more travelers at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu.

There have been no cases of person-to-person transmission in Ventura County, public health said.

The California Department of Public Health is not recommending the cancellation of public events.

The Health Department continues to encourage community members to prepare for social distancing.

For more information, click here.