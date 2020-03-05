Ventura County District Attorney warns of price gouging following state of emergency declaration

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - District Attorney Gregory D. Totten issued a consumer alert on Thursday regarding price gouging following Governor Gavin Newsom's declaration of a state of emergency on Wednesday due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The District Attorney's Office defines price gouging based on Penal Code section 396.

The code says that businesses, retailers, and other service or goods providers may not charge a price that is more than 10% higher than the price of a good or service that existed prior to the declaration.

Covered goods and services include: food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials, gasoline, transportation, freight and storage services, hotel accommodations and rental housing. Goods and service providers may only charge more than 10% if their own costs have increased.

Price gouging is illegal in California until September 4. The crime is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $10,000. Violators may also be subject to civil enforcement actions and penalties up to $5,000 per violation, plus restitution.

County residents may report suspected cases of price gouging by calling the District Attorney's Office at (805) 662-1737 or by sending an email to DAOpricegouging@ventura.org.