Biker dead after fatal crash in Ventura on Sycamore Canyon Road Saturday

VENTURA, Calif. – A biker died after a car crash just past 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning after being found down in the middle of Sycamore Canyon Road in Ventura, according to the CHP.

The 66-year-old male biker was not breathing when the Ventura County Fire Department found him lying in the road, detailed the CHP.

Two people from Malibu were uninjured in a Mazda when investigators determined that the biker unexpectedly turned into the road from the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP.

The biker had significant injuries after being ejected from his bike and emergency crews determined him dead at the scene around 11:30 a.m., detailed the CHP.

Those with added information in this active investigation are asked to contact the Ventura CHP.