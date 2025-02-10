Fatal crash victim identified after Feb. 3 accident on Creston Road in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Coroner's Office revealed the name of the victim of a Feb. 3 fatal solo car crash that happened on Creston Road in Paso Robles.

Lucio Ornelas Avina, a 34-year-old from Paso Robles, died from a car fire after he was speeding and crashed into an oil pipe fence east of the road, detailed the Templeton CHP.

Avina lost control of his Ford Escape and was unable to escape before dying at the scene though it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, according to the Templeton CHP.