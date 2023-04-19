Skip to Content
Caltrans about to turn work around on Highway 101 between Carpinteria and Ventura

Tracy Lehr / KEYT

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Get ready for some changes along Highway 101 between Carpinteria and Ventura.

Caltrans is beginning stage three of its Highway 101 Pavement Rehabilitation Project .

"That begins April 22nd with the opening of two southbound right lanes from Mussel Shoals to Faria Beach, they'll close the median lanes for repair work," said Caltrans Public Information Officer Jim Medina. "And then April 29th they will open two northbound lanes in the median and then close the two right northbound lanes."

This is part of a $47.3 million pavement project with more than $8 million funded by Senate Bill 1.

He said they are replacing damaged pavement.

"The project should conclude hopefully by the end of the year or early 2024," said Medina.

The work schedule has been impacted by storms and numerous accidents.

Medina encourages everyone to drive safely.

"Reduce speed at 55 miles an hour in a work zone," he said.

Your News Channel will have more on the road work impacting traffic tonight on the news.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

