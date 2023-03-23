Skip to Content
Caltrans begins pothole repair project targeting 250 potholes between Santa Maria and Nipomo on Highway 101 Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO/ SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES, Calif.– Caltrans begins a two-day pothole repair project on Highway 101 between Santa Maria and Nipomo Thursday causing traffic delays up to a half hour.

Caltrans says drivers should expect the closure of the right lane on Highway 101 north starting Thursday until 3 p.m. Friday. The agency will attempt to repair approximately a 5,000 foot stretch of road filling 250 potholes.

