Caltrans begins pothole repair project targeting 250 potholes between Santa Maria and Nipomo on Highway 101 Thursday

Caltrans says drivers should expect the closure of the right lane on Highway 101 north starting Thursday until 3 p.m. Friday. The agency will attempt to repair approximately a 5,000 foot stretch of road filling 250 potholes.

SAN LUIS OBISPO/ SANTA BARBARA COUNTIES, Calif.– Caltrans begins a two-day pothole repair project on Highway 101 between Santa Maria and Nipomo Thursday causing traffic delays up to a half hour.

