Skip to Content
Traffic
By
New
Published 4:36 pm

Large rock slide closes both Highway 33 lanes near Ojai

MGN: VDOT

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol reported that a large rock slide has reached across and closed both lanes on Highway 33 near Creek Rd.

CHP reports there is no estimated time of arrival for Caltrans due to the bad traffic.

Buses have been held up in the closure as of 4:00 p.m., according to CHP.

Highway 33 has another closure in place further inland from Matilija Hot Springs Rd to Ozena Fire Station, according to Caltrans.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

For more traffic information and road closures, click here.

Be the first to know breaking news on the Central Coast. Download the News Channel 3-12 app.

Download the app here
Article Topic Follows: Traffic
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content