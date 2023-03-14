Large rock slide closes both Highway 33 lanes near Ojai

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol reported that a large rock slide has reached across and closed both lanes on Highway 33 near Creek Rd.

CHP reports there is no estimated time of arrival for Caltrans due to the bad traffic.

Buses have been held up in the closure as of 4:00 p.m., according to CHP.

Highway 33 has another closure in place further inland from Matilija Hot Springs Rd to Ozena Fire Station, according to Caltrans.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

For more traffic information and road closures, click here.