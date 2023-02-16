Project to repair Union Valley Parkway in Orcutt nears completion, reopening planned for Friday

ORCUTT, Calif. -- The month-long project to repair storm-damaged Union Valley Parkway in Orcutt is close to completion.

According to Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, the important east-west roadway could reopen to traffic as soon as tomorrow on Friday, Feb. 17.

Union Valley Parkway was badly damaged during the significant rainstorm that battered the Central Coast on Jan. 9, 2023.

During the night of Jan. 9, a sinkhole developed, causing a large portion of the roadway to collapse, which sent a wave of water rushing down the adjacent cul-de-sac on Hibiscus Court.

Several homes on Hibiscus Court, as well as intersecting Parkland Drive were either destroyed or badly damaged due to the crushing volume of water that roared through the neighborhood.

Due to the sinkhole on the northside of Union Valley Parkway, the entire roadway was closed to traffic and has remained blocked for more than weeks.

Now, after continuous road construction, the project is close to completion. Public Works is targeting a reopening by late Friday afternoon.