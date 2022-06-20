Tractor trailer rollover Highway 101 NB near Gaviota Tunnel

GAVIOTA, Calif. - The driver of a tractor trailer was uninjured after rolling the vehicle near the Gaviota Tunnel Monday morning.

The accident, reported at 6:49 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway, involved no other vehicles and isn't impacting traffic. A non-accident Caltrans closure is in the area, closing one lane.

Santa Barbara County Fire says approximately 50 gallons of diesel exhaust fluid leaked from the rig. It was contained by firefighters. D.E.F is a non-hazardous solution, according to county fire.