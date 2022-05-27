One-way reversing traffic to start Tuesday in Montecito near State Route 192 and East Valley Rd

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans said that construction will begin on Tuesday, May 31, causing one-way reversing traffic control at the intersection of State Route 192 and East Valley Road/Camino Viejo Road in Montecito.

This construction project will replace a failed drainage culvert in the area, according to Caltrans.

Hours of operation will last from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and on Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Caltrans said that travelers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes in this area, and that this project is expected to be complete this summer.

John Madonna Construction of San Luis Obispo, CA, is the contractor for this $275,000 project.

For more information, click here to visit the District 5 Caltrans website.