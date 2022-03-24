Northbound 101 freeway closure expected for unknown duration after truck fire

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - A truck fire on Highway 101 northbound at Evans Avenue may lead to a freeway closure Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. and involved a semi truck with its rear tires on fire. The California Highway Patrol says the freeway will have to be closed for an unknown duration while crews put out the fire and remove the vehicle.

Traffic on Padaro Lane is also being impacted due to the closure of the northbound lanes of the freeway.