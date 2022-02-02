Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 154

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - Two people were seriously injured Wednesday in a head-on crash on Highway 154.

Santa Barbara County Fire says the crash occurred near Los Olivos just before 6:30 p.m.

Both people involved in the crash required heavy extrication from their vehicles.

They are being treated at the hospital and their conditions are currently unknown.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

There are traffic restrictions in the area of the crash.