One-hour delays planned as Caltrans crews clear debris from Highway 1 rock slides

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County drivers can expect delays along Highway 1 this week.

Starting a mile south of Ragged Point, Caltrans crews will be cleaning up debris from rock slides caused by recent rainfall.

Caltrans says delays could last up to one hour from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

The highway will fully reopen overnights and weekends.

Traffic control devices and signage will be in place throughout the cleanup.

For continuous updates, follow Caltrans District 5 on Twitter.