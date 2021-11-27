Motorcyclist seriously injured in Ventura County crash

VENTURA, Calif. – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the Pacific Coast Highway Friday evening.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Highway 1 north of La Jolla Canyon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 40-year-old Oxnard man crashed his 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle and was ejected onto the roadway. He was not wearing a motorcycle helmet, CHP said.

California State Parks officers and a good Samaritan rendered aid to the man until the Ventura County Fire Department arrived on scene.

He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

CHP is investigating the crash and trying to determine what caused the man to overturn his motorcycle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about it should contact CHP officer James McKay at 805-662-2640.