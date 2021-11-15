Northbound 101 closed following multi-vehicle crash near Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. – Lanes of northbound Highway 101 were shut down Monday afternoon after multiple vehicles overturned near Montecito.

It happened around noon on northbound Highway 101 at Sheffield Drive.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident page, several vehicles overturned including a minivan that rolled several times.

Vehicles and debris blocked multiple lanes on the northbound side which led to a complete closure of northbound lanes of the highway.

Multiple flatbeds and tow trucks were called into the scene to handle the damaged vehicles.

It's unclear at this time if there were any injuries.

CHP was working to clear at least one lane of the highway to allow stuck traffic to get through. There is no current estimate for when the highway will fully reopen.