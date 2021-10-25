Skip to Content
TRAFFIC ALERT: 101 southbound at Spring Street in Paso partially blocked

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol issued a SIG Alert Monday morning for drivers going southbound on Highway 101 through Paso Robles at Spring Street. A big rig truck is still partially blocking the highway but the number two lane has reopened.

Traffic was being diverted at Niblick Road for a short time.

The SIG Alert is northern San Luis Obispo County is just one of several storm related problems on our local roads.

