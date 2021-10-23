Six people displaced after vehicle crashes into building in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Six people were displaced on Saturday after a van crashed into their apartment building.

San Luis Obispo City Fire responded to the crash around 11:22 a.m. at the 2900 block of Augusta Street.

Crews reported significant damage to the structure with one person injured. That person was reportedly exiting the building at the time of the crash and became pinned between the structure and the vehicle. They were transported to a local hospital by San Luis Ambulance with moderate injuries.

Fire crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and building which was fully evacuated.

A representative from the San Luis Obispo City building department responded to the scene and red-tagged four of the living units.

Six people were displaced as a result and are being assisted by Red Cross Central California.

SLO police said the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

They said drugs and alcohol were not involved. The driver told police she believed she was in reverse when she drove forward into the building from her parking spot just a few feet away.