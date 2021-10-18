84-year-old man dies after two-vehicle crash in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - An 84-year-old man died Monday morning after two-vehicles collided in Oxnard.

Police said it happened around 11:06 a.m. on Victoria Avenue south of Wooley Road.

Officers responded to the scene and determined a 2001 BMW 330i was traveling south on Victoria when a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee began crossing Victoria traveling east.

The two cars collided on Victoria Avenue south of Wooley Road.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as an 84-year-old Oxnard man who sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Ventura County Medical Center but later died from his wounds.

The driver of the BMW was identified as a 20-year-old Oxnard man who was also transported to VCMC with moderate injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Police said anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Senior Officer Jose Diaz at 805-385-7749 or at jose.diaz@oxnardpd.org.