77-year-old woman rescued from vehicle after rollover crash in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura City firefighters rescued a 77-year-old woman on Friday after her SUV rolled over.

Crews received reports of a crash with a trapped victim around 7 p.m. Friday evening.

Upon arriving to the area of Victoria Avenue and Moon Drive, crews found a single SUV on its side with the driver stuck inside.

Firefighters were able to help the 77-year-old driver get out of the car without the use of rescue extrication tools.

The woman suffered only minor injuries to her right arm but was transported to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.