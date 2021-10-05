More wind turbine parts to be transported to Lompoc site this week

Traffic

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Crews will begin transporting more wind turbine parts to Lompoc Tuesday night.

The transportation of the parts will impact various highways throughout the night.

Trucks will begin traveling south on Highway 101 from Atascadero at around 6:30 p.m. The transport will then continue south from San Luis Obispo County into Santa Barbara County using Union Valley Parkway, Highway 135 and Highway 1 before reaching the Lompoc area late Tuesday night.

The trips are expected to happen intermittently throughout this week and over the next three months. Last week, a turbine blade made its way through residential streets in Lompoc.

The turbines are coming from the Port of Stockton and will make their way on Interstate 5 before arriving in San Luis Obispo County on Highway 46 east to southbound Highway 101 in Paso Robles.

The blades are being set on Blade Lifter Trucks which are specially-designed to transport the blades. The trucks will collapse in size and return along the same route back to Stockton, coming from Highway 1 and State Route 246 through Lompoc at around 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The big carrier trucks will be escorted by the California Highway Patrol and electronic message boards will help inform travelers about this project, Caltrans said.