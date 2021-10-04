Santa Maria begins annual street maintenance program

Traffic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria is starting its annual street maintenance repaving program.

This means there will be several temporary street, lane closures and delays during the month of October.

The nearly $2 million project involves the placement of a surface seal and then re-striping the streets involved.

About 24 miles of surface streets are involved.

"The most notable, highly traveled streets affected include East Main Street (Highway 166) from Suey Road to Dressler Avenue, Railroad Avenue from Donovan to Canal, Battles Road from Broadway (Highway 135) to Bradley, College Drive from Betteravia to McCoy Lane, Bradley Road from Betteravia to Crossroads, and Alvin Avenue from Railroad to Blosser. Several residential neighborhoods’ streets will also be treated including areas south of Donovan between Blosser to Railroad and Miller to Bradley as well as residential streets south of Battles Road and north of Betteravia. Various other smaller streets will be resurfaced as well." City of Santa Maria

Street parking will not be allowed in active construction areas.