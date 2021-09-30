San Luis Obispo County bridge maintenance beginning in October

Traffic

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo will have six bridges under maintenance repairs beginning next month.

The SLO County Public Works Department will begin maintenance at the following sites:

Villa Creek Road Bridge No. 2

Picachio Road Bridge No. 2

North Ocean Avenue Bridge No. 1

Encina Avenue Bridge No. 1

Pippin Lane Bridge No. 1

Lopez Dive Bride No. 1 (Lopez Lake Spillway)

This will cause road closures, detours, or one way roads. The maintenance will take place Monday through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The repairs are expected do be completed by the end of December.

Funding for the project comes from the Federal Highway Bridge Program and the Road Fund.

Whitaker Construction of Paso Robles was awarded the construction contract worth $327,755.50.

For maps of the construction projects and a project timeline, click here.