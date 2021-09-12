Teen killed in three-vehicle crash outside Cal Poly

Traffic

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - California Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash that left a teenager dead in front of Cal Poly Saturday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highland Drive.

CHP said a 17-year-old young man from San Luis Obispo was stopped at a red light in a 1990 Volvo 240 facing eastbound on Highland Drive. His left-turn signal reportedly turned green and the teen entered the intersection to make a left turn onto Hwy 1.

At the same time, a 79-year-old man from Morro Bay was driving southbound on Hwy 1 toward the intersection. The man reportedly failed to stop at his red light and the front of his Ford F-150 crashed into the side of the teen's Volvo as it turned.

CHP said the impact of the crash pushed the Volvo into the left front end of a BMW 750 that was stopped at the red light facing northbound on Hwy 1.

Officers said the driver of the Ford F-150 was transported to French Hospital with moderate injuries.

The teen was transported by ambulance to Sierra Vista Medical Center, but he ended up passing away from his injuries.

The driver of the BMW had minor injuries.

CHP is conducting an investigation into this crash.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Officer J. Jennings at 805-594-8700.