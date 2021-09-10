Search underway after vehicle pursuit ends in Santa Barbara

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An apparent search is underway in Santa Barbara Friday evening after a vehicle pursuit ended in the area of Modoc and Las Positas.

The car chase started around 4 p.m. on the westbound side of Highway 154.

Santa Barbara police said the sheriff's office was chasing a vehicle that fled toward San Marcos Pass then traveled onto Calle Real and Turnpike before turning onto Cathedral Oaks and ultimately ending near Modoc.

Officers have not said how many people they are searching for.

A sheriff's helicopter has been circling the area since about 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.