Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lopez Lake

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A 29-year-old man from the San Fernando Valley was killed Saturday in a head-on motorcycle crash near Lopez Lake.

It happened around 7:55 p.m. Saturday on Lopez Lake Drive, east of Grieb Ranch.

The motorcyclist, identified as 29-year-old Josiah Moy Gonzalez, was driving 55-60 mph on Lopez Drive when he went directly into oncoming traffic and crashed into a 2016 Kia driving the other direction.

Gonzalez was ejected from his motorcycle and landed in the shoulder of the roadway. He suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, California Highway Patrol said.

A passenger in the Kia suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP office at 805-594-8700.