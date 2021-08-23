Paving project underway along Cabrillo Blvd

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

To avoid freeway traffic through Santa Barbara, some people take the scenic route along Cabrillo Boulevard as a detour.

Now, however, is not the time to do that.

The roadway between Stearns Wharf and Castillo is being repaved.

Tow away and no parking signs line both sides of West Cabrillo where parking spaces are usually full this time of year.

The signs say the temporary closure will continue between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

It's not what some businesses wanted to hear.

Alison Hardey operates Jeannine's Bakery & Restaurant on the corner of Cabrillo Blvd. and State St.

She said its Jeannine's newest location and during the summer tourism season repaving is a hardship for businesses.

"I just think the city could have reorganized this to do it on a slower month or maybe to redo it at a different time, but right smack dab in the middle of the heart of Santa Barbara in the Heart of our busy season was shocking to me, honestly."

Land Shark employees parked across the street are not complaining.

Due to the repaving the business that takes tourists on land and sea tours is allowed to park by the dolphin fountain where Natalie Sampila said they get more spontaneous customers who see the Land Shark and sign up on the spot.

Santa Barbara Public Works engineering technician Adam Ziets said it is never convenient for everyone.

Ziets called it a $1.1 million slurry seal project that prolongs the life of the high priority street.

Repaving crews broke for the day around 3 p.m., but they will complete the resurfacing work on Tuesday.

When it is finished the work is intended to improve Cabrillo's drivability and reduce traffic noise.

We will have more on the repaving project tonight on the news.