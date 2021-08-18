Arroyo Grande man arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash

Traffic

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – An Arroyo Grande man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a rollover crash Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, Arroyo Grande police responded to the 1200 block of Ash Street and found a vehicle that had overturned after crashing into two parked cars. The car was resting on its roof, police said.

The driver of the vehicle and two young children who were riding as passengers were helped out of the vehicle by bystanders. All three avoided serious injury, according to police.

After an investigation, the driver, identified as a 27-year-old Arroyo Grande man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he also faces possible charges for felony child endangerment.