Santa Maria DUI checkpoint ends early after motorcyclist killed in nearby crash

Traffic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police ended a DUI checkpoint early Friday night after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash while running a red light.

Officers said the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. at the intersection of South Broadway and East McCoy Lane.

Investigators determined a man was riding a motorcycle southbound on Broadway at a high rate of speed when he failed to stop at a red light.

As he drove through the red light, the motorcyclist reportedly broadsided a car that was making a turn onto McCoy from Broadway on a green arrow signal.

The force of the crash caused the car to roll onto its side. The driver, identified as a girl under the age of 18, was uninjured.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash happened while officers were conducting a DUI checkpoint close by on the 1300 block of South Broadway. The checkpoint began at 6 p.m. and was shut down early so that units could respond to assist in the fatal crash investigation.

During the checkpoint, police said 166 vehicles were screened and six drivers were cited for driving without a valid license. No drivers were arrested for DUI.

Details surrounding the fatal motorcycle crash are under investigation by Santa Maria PD.