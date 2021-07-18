4-week sidewalk improvement project to begin on Hollister Avenue in Santa Barbara

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A concrete sidewalk improvement project is set to begin Tuesday on Hollister Avenue near Fairview in Santa Barbara.

The project is expected to last about four weeks.

The city said improvements will take place on the north and south sides of Hollister between Fairview Avenue and Frederick Lopez Road.

Work will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city said traffic control will be in place along Hollister and delays should be expected. Residents and businesses will continue to have access to their buildings with some temporary disruptions anticipated.

No parking signs will be posted at least 72 hours before the start of construction and detour signs will also be provided.

The city said traffic control associated with the project will extend into the City of Goleta right-of-way from Fairview Avenue to Orange Avenue.

This project is funded primarily by Measure C. For more information, click here.