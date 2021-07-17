Car flips over on HWY 101 in Ventura after teen falls asleep at wheel

Traffic

VENTURA, Calif. - Officers rescued a 19-year-old on Saturday after they reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and flipped their car on the 101 freeway.

CHP said it happened early in the morning while the teen was driving to work. The teen reportedly grabbed their cell phone to look at the time and then fell asleep while driving.

The teen's car then drove off the roadway and through some plants and dirt on the side before traveling onto the angled concrete slab below the overpass. After narrowly missing a crash with the ceiling of the overpass, the car overturned and fell onto its roof on the freeway.

Ventura CHP graveyard officers quickly responded to the scene and set up a traffic break to make sure no other drivers crashed into the vehicle, which was blocking lanes on a blind curve.

Fortunately, officers said the teen driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. No other vehicles were damaged during the incident.

CHP said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that in 2017, roughly 91,000 police-reported crashes involved drowsy drivers. These crashes led to an estimated 50,000 people injured and nearly 800 deaths.