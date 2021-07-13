Fatal crash shuts down traffic in busy Oxnard neighborhood

Traffic

OXNARD, Calif. - A fatal crash shut down traffic in Oxnard Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Gonzales Road.

According to a reporter on scene, the crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan involved in the crash had its roof completely opened. It was unclear at the time if the roof was torn open during the crash or if emergency crews used extrication tools.

Police confirmed to our newsroom that one person was killed in the crash. Detectives are working to determine the cause of the crash, as well as who was at fault.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the police department at 805-385-7600.

Traffic was stopped in all directions for several hours, Oxnard police said.

