Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Oxnard

Traffic

OXNARD, Calif. - A 69-year-old man died after he was struck by a car in Oxnard Saturday night.

It happened just before midnight at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Hemlock Street.

The 69-year-old Ventura man was struck by 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 28-year-old man from Oxnard.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, they found the pedestrian suffering from major injuries. He ultimately died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Traffic investigators believe the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes of Victoria Avenue when he was hit by the car.

Speed is not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash. An investigation is underway to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department.