Three hospitalized, one airlifted following major Santa Maria crash
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Three people were transported to the hospital and one was airlifted following a major crash in Santa Maria Thursday night.
The crash was reported around 9:53 p.m. at East Battles Road and South Miller Street.
Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County Fire Departments responded along with police and a CalStar helicopter.
Fire asked drivers to avoid the area.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by police.
Engines 1, 2, Truck 1, BC2, SMPD and AMR on scene of a vehicle accident at Miller and Battles. 3 patients being transported. 1 being flown to Cottage via Cal Star. PD investigating. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/YhQ2gZFJJa— Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) July 9, 2021
Comments