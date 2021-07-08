Skip to Content
Three hospitalized, one airlifted following major Santa Maria crash

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Three people were transported to the hospital and one was airlifted following a major crash in Santa Maria Thursday night.

The crash was reported around 9:53 p.m. at East Battles Road and South Miller Street.

Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County Fire Departments responded along with police and a CalStar helicopter.

Fire asked drivers to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by police.

