Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after fleeing crash in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - One person was arrested and another was transported to the hospital following a crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 near the Main Street ramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a silver sedan collided with a center divider and then a white truck. The truck rolled onto its side sending wood debris all over the roadway and leaving the truck blocking the freeway.

One of the drivers fled the area on foot following the crash. The driver was detained by law enforcement on suspicion of driving under the influence, CHP said.

The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The Main Street on-ramp was closed for a period of time while crews cleaned up the crash scene.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

