CHP officer injured in pursuit of wrong-way driver in Carpinteria

Traffic

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A California Highway Patrol officer was injured in a crash while enforcing a stop on a wrong-way driver Monday.

It happened on Highway 101 near the Linden Avenue ramp in Carpinteria. The incident began after a vehicle driving from Ventura was reported going the wrong way on the highway.

According to the CHP, a maroon Mazda 3 was driving north on the southbound side of the highway. The vehicle left Highway 101 at Highway 150 and corrected its direction before returning to the 101.

A CHP motorcycle officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Highway 101.

Details are limited at this time, but CHP says a Jeep Cherokee collided with the CHP motorcycle and the Mazda. The CHP officer suffered moderate injuries, and the Jeep driver suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, a man in his 30s, is in police custody at this time. His injuries are unclear.

Officers said the car was previously reported stolen.

All northbound traffic on Highway 101 is closed at Casitas Pass, according to CHP.

