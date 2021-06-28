Driver killed in rollover crash that shut down HWY 1 at HWY 135 south of Orcutt

Traffic

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - California Highway Patrol called for the temporary closure of Highway 1 at Highway 135 after a fatal single-vehicle crash Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:47 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway.

CHP logs report the vehicle drove off the highway and down a dirt embankment.

It then rolled onto its roof, sustaining major damage. Officers said they were unable to open the doors or get to the driver.

The closure of Highway 1 was called around 9:52 p.m. It is unclear how long the road will remain closed.

At 10:42 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire reported the male driver was extricated from the car and declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by CHP.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.