Lane of Highway 101 near Carpinteria to close for “emergency” repair

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A single lane of Highway 101 north of Carpinteria was closed to traffic Friday evening for "emergency" repairs.

The closure begins about a quarter-mile north of the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Padaro Lane, Caltrans said.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, asphalt in the right slow lane of the highway was elevated and created a risk of causing a traffic collision.

Caltrans closed the single lane around 5 p.m. and the lane is expected to remain closed until 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Drivers should expect delays and take extra caution driving through this area while repair crews are working.

