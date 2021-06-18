Brush fire causes temporary closure on Highway 33 near Ojai

Traffic

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 33 near Ojai had to be shut down temporarily Friday night after a brush fire broke out in the area.

Ventura County firefighters said it started around 6:12 p.m. near the 13th-mile marker of the highway, just north of Cozy Ojai Road.

By 6:44 p.m., County Fire said the blaze grew to about five acres in size.

CHP called for Highway 33 to be shut down in both directions while engines responded to the area. The closure remained in place for about four hours.

At 9 p.m., crews began being released from the scene while firefighters finished mop up work.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

County Fire said no injuries were reported and no structures were threatened during this incident.