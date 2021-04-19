Camarillo woman killed in crash with box truck

Traffic

CAMARILLO, Calif. - A Camarillo woman was killed in a crash Friday morning when the vehicle she was riding in collided with a box truck.

It happened at the intersection of Mission Oaks Boulevard and Adolfo Road around 8 a.m.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a minivan collided with a box truck in the intersection.

The driver of the box truck and the driver of the minivan were transported to the hospital for treatment. A passenger in one of the vehicles, identified only as a Camarillo woman at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as Pilar Pizarro, 78, of Camarillo. The medical examiner's office said Pizarro was a passenger of the minivan.

Details surrounding the crash are limited, but the Camarillo Police Department's Traffic Bureau is investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Senior Deputy Shawn Holzberger at 805-388-5146.