One person seriously injured in Highway 246 crash east of Buellton

Traffic

BUELLTON, Calif. - One person was hospitalized with major injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 246 east of Buellton.

The crash happened around 2:14 a.m. Sunday morning at 941 Hwy 246.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene and found the truck had crashed into a tree.

There was only one person inside the car and major extrication was required to get them out before transporting them to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

County Fire said multiple dogs were also found in the vehicle and turned over to a veterinarian to check for injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by CHP.