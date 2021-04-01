Crews extinguish vehicle fire on HWY 1 west of San Luis Obispo

Traffic

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE crews safely extinguished a vehicle fire that broke out on Highway 1 northwest of the City of San Luis Obispo on Thursday.

The fire was called at 9:55 a.m. in the highway's northbound lanes at Kansas Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, the vehicle was already pulled over on the right-hand side and a man and woman were reportedly standing outside the car a good distance away. Neither were injured.

Crews had the right lane of the highway closed for about one hour in the immediate area while they worked on the fire.

Due to its location in the engine compartment, firefighters said the fire was likely sparked by a mechanical issue, but the final cause has not yet been determined.

CAL FIRE said the vehicle was unfortunately a total loss.