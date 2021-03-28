Skateboarder hospitalized with major injuries after crash in Goleta

Traffic

GOLETA, Calif. - A skateboarder was transported to the hospital with major injuries following a crash on Hollister Avenue Saturday night in Goleta.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. east of Los Carneros Road on Hollister. It appears the skateboarder collided with a vehicle. Pictures show the windshield of the car fully broken from the alleged impact.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded and provided immediate medical treatment to the skateboarder before transporting them to Cottage Hospital.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.