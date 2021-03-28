Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Published 11:03 am

Skateboarder hospitalized with major injuries after crash in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

GOLETA, Calif. - A skateboarder was transported to the hospital with major injuries following a crash on Hollister Avenue Saturday night in Goleta.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. east of Los Carneros Road on Hollister. It appears the skateboarder collided with a vehicle. Pictures show the windshield of the car fully broken from the alleged impact.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded and provided immediate medical treatment to the skateboarder before transporting them to Cottage Hospital.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content