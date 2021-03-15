Skip to Content
One person flown to hospital after crash off HWY 46 east of Cambria

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - One person was flown to a hospital with injuries following a crash off the side of Highway 46 east of Cambria late Monday morning.

CAL FIRE in San Luis Obispo County responded to the crash around 11:35 a.m. at Camino del Capitan.

There, they found a car had traveled about 200 feet over the side of the roadway, landing in some brush.

It is unclear how serious the victim's injuries are at this time. Crews said they hoisted the person into an H-70 helicopter before flying them to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

